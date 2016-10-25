FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
JetBlue quarterly profit misses estimates
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

JetBlue quarterly profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp's reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as the company's average fare fell 6 percent.

The U.S. budget carrier said net income rose to $199 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $198 million a year earlier. Earnings per share was flat at 58 cents.

Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 60 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue per available seat miles (RASM), a key metric that measures sales against how many seats JetBlue flies and how far it flies them, fell 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

