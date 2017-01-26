FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JetBlue profit falls 9.5 pct as average fare decline
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 7 months ago

JetBlue profit falls 9.5 pct as average fare decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp reported a 9.5 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit as the U.S. budget carrier's average fares fell 4 percent.

The company's net income dropped to $172 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $190 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Unit revenue, a key metric that measures sales against how many seats JetBlue flies and how far it flies them, fell 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

