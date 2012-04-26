FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JetBlue profit tops estimates as fares rise
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

JetBlue profit tops estimates as fares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Discount airline JetBlue Airways Corp topped estimates for first-quarter profit on Thursday ,as average fares increased and it was able to offset higher expenses with rising revenue.

Net income came to $30 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with $3 million, or 1 cent a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected 8 cents a share on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose about 19 percent to $1.2 billion.

Overall expenses rose 15 percent, with costs for fuel and related taxes up 22.7 percent.

In a statement, New York-based JetBlue noted “continued success in attracting higher-yielding business traffic, particularly in Boston.”

JetBlue also said Mark Powers, who had been named interim chief financial officer last year when Ed Barnes resigned, was appointed to that post on a permanent basis.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.