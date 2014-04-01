FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JetBlue plane makes emergency landing in Jamaica
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

JetBlue plane makes emergency landing in Jamaica

Horace Helps

2 Min Read

KINGSTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Jamaica airport authorities on Tuesday were investigating the emergency landing of a Florida-bound JetBlue airliner that was forced to return to the Caribbean island on Monday night after reports of a smoke odor onboard.

The flight was headed to Fort Lauderdale from Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston but returned to Jamaica 15 minutes after take-off, JetBlue officials said on the airline’s website.

Alfredo McDonald, an official with Jamaica’s Airports Authority, said authorities were looking into reports that smoke was detected in one of the plane’s engines.

The plane, an Embraer E190, was carrying 98 passengers and four crew members, McDonald said.

“Six customers have been taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons and they have been released,” JetBlue spokeswoman Gina Recine said. “Right now all we have is smoke odor and we’re looking into that today.”

One passenger told a Kingston radio station that an engine caught fire. A JetBlue spokeswoman told Reuters there were no reports of fire.

McDonald said one passenger suffered a broken leg while exiting the aircraft.

The airport was closed temporarily, and officials said the aircraft would remain on the ground until mechanical checks were performed. (Additional reporting by Zachary Fagenson in Miami; Writing by Barbara Liston; Editing by David Adams and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.