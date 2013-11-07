FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JetBlue says December demand looks 'extremely strong'
November 7, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

JetBlue says December demand looks 'extremely strong'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp is seeing strong holiday travel demand going into the last two months of the year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“December is just extremely strong, because we have the tailwinds of the holiday with Thanksgiving and we have just some really robust booking that’s taking place with the Christmas holiday,” Dave Barger told a Raymond James conference that was broadcast over the Internet.

He also said the airline was “pleased” with the revenue outlook for November.

JetBlue shares were up 1.3 percent to $7.74 in morning trading. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

