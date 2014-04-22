FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JetBlue pilots vote to join union; shares fall
April 22, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

JetBlue pilots vote to join union; shares fall

April 22 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp pilots voted on Tuesday to join the Air Line Pilots Association union, becoming the first employee group at the discount carrier to choose a bargaining agent.

The Air Line Pilots Association said in an emailed statement it was notified from the National Mediation Board of the result of the month-long vote. JetBlue has about 2,600 pilots.

Shares of JetBlue were down about 3 percent at $8.48 on Tuesday afternoon on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; editing by Matthew Lewis)

