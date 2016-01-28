JetBlue Airways 4th-qtr profit soars, beats estimates

Jan 28(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, topping analysts’ estimates as cheap fuel and revenue from new checked bag fees and first-class seats added to its bottom line.

The U.S. budget carrier earned $190 million in the fourth quarter, up from $88 million a year ago. It earned 56 cents per diluted share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 51 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)