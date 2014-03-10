FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JetBlue cites significant demand
#Market News
March 10, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-JetBlue cites significant demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp : * Speaking at J.P. Morgan investor conference, JetBlue Chief Executive Dave Barger cites ‘solid’ revenue environment, says tough winter has driven significant

demand * Barger says JetBlue was advised last week that American Airlines would end partnership, added American Airlines partnership was ‘not overly material’ when considering

other partnerships it has * JetBlue says it will keep trying to get additional takeoff and landing rights at New

York area airports

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
