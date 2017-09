Aug 20 (Reuters) - Jeudan A/S : * Q2 revenue DKK 303 million versus DKK 303 million * Q2 EBIT DKK 172 million versus DKK 167 million * Q2 pretax loss DKK 105 million versus profit DKK 334 million * Maintains its outlook for 2014 * Expects operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 635-675 million * Says still expects 2014 EBVAT of DKK 425-465 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage