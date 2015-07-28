FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's J&F plans to exit electricity investments, sources say
July 28, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's J&F plans to exit electricity investments, sources say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - J&F SA, the Brazilian investment holding company that controls the world’s No. 1 meatpacker, plans to exit investments in the country’s beleaguered electricity sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

J&F, a holding controlled by Brazil’s Batista family that has investments in processed foods and home products, has invested a total 3 billion reais ($874 million) in projects including windpower plants and transmission lines, said the first source, who requested anonymity because the decisions are private.

$1 = 3.4210 Brazilian reais Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

