FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steelmaker JFE cuts 2012/13 profit outlook in half
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 24, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

Steelmaker JFE cuts 2012/13 profit outlook in half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - JFE Holdings Inc, Japan’s No.2 steelmaker, slashed its full-year profit forecast i n half on Wednesday, amid worries that a delay in the Asian market recovery and the end of government incentives for eco-friendly cars will sap demand and prices.

JFE, the world’s ninth-biggest producer of crude steel by volume, e xpects 45 billion yen ($564.05 million) i n recurring profit, which is pretax and before one-off items, for the year to March 2013, sharply below the 90 billion yen it forecast three months ago.

The new figure is below a consensus estimate of 59.99 billion yen in a poll of 17 analysts in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and compares with profit of 52.98 billion yen a year ago.

Its recurring profit for the April-September first-half was 4 .1 b illion yen, down 92 p ercent f rom a year ago, and j ust under it s e stimate of 5 billion yen. ($1 = 79.7800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.