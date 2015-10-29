FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JFE sees FY crude steel output of 27.7 mln T vs 28.44 mln T last FY
#Basic Materials
October 29, 2015 / 6:50 AM / in 2 years

JFE sees FY crude steel output of 27.7 mln T vs 28.44 mln T last FY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - JFE Holdings Inc plans to produce 27.7 million tonnes of crude steel on parent basis in the fiscal year ending in March, against 28.44 million tonnes a year earlier, an executive at Japan’s No.2 steelmaker said on Thursday.

Executive Vice President Shinichi Okada said he expected the Asian steel market to stay sluggish in the October-March half year.

Slumping steel prices in Asia, hit by massive exports from China, and soft demand at home due to slack consumption of cars and houses have forced major steelmakers like Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and JFE Steel, a unit of JFE Holdings, to trim output this year.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
