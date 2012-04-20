UPDATE 2-JFE logs first annual loss on Asia steel slowdown

* Quarterly pretax loss 6.3 bln yen vs 24.3 bln profit yr ago

* No 2012/13 earnings forecast

* Shares close down 3.3 pct after results (Adds cuts, investment plan)

TOKYO, April 20(Reuters) - JFE Holdings Inc, the world’s No.5 steelmaker, will resort to drastic cost cutting measures this year after logging a first annual loss due to a slowdown in the key Asian steel market, the company said on Friday.

JFE plans a record 120 billion yen in cost cuts in the year started April 1, up from 70 billion yen a year ago, Shinichi Okada, JFE’s executive vice president, told a news conference.

“We won’t put a bet on a robust recovery. Instead, we’ll implement a drastic cost cut this year,” said Okada, adding the steel market in Asia was recovering only slowly after hitting a bottom earlier this year.

Japanese steelmakers, which sell more than half of their products overseas, are struggling with weaker exports because of the slowing economy in China, the world’s biggest consumer of the alloy used in construction, ships and cars.

To cut costs, JFE said it would use more lower grade raw materials. It said quality would not be affected because the company’s technology could produce the same caliber of steel with the cheaper materials.

JFE also announced it wanted to increase business in emerging markets and planned to spend 500 billion yen ($6.13 billion) over the next three years on new production facilities, and mergers and acquisitions.

Earlier on Friday, JFE booked 6.3 billion yen ($77 million) in recurring loss, which is before tax and special items, for January to March.

The steelmaker in January estimated a loss of 19.31 billion yen, but the yen’s decline to 80 against the U.S. dollar from a record high of 75.7 in October and a recovery in domestic auto output after the earthquake and tsunami last year bolstered its earnings.

The company reported a recurring profit of 24.3 billion yen in the corresponding period a year earlier.

JFE logged its first-ever recurring loss of 17 billion yen at its mainstay steel business in the year just ended, tumbling into a loss from a 74.7 billion yen profit a year ago.

The company did not reveal earnings forecast for the new financial year.

The stock closed down 3.3 percent after the earnings announcement.

Shares in JFE have risen about 10 percent since the start of 2012, outperforming its bigger rivals Nippon Steel Corp’s 6 percent gain and POSCO’s 0.6 percent decline. ($1 = 81.5450 Japanese yen)