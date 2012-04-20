FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JFE plans to spend 500 bln yen over next 3 yrs on emerging markets
April 20, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

JFE plans to spend 500 bln yen over next 3 yrs on emerging markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - JFE Holdings Inc, the world’s No.5 steelmaker, said on Friday it plans to spend 500 billion yen ($6.1 billion) over the next three years to expand its business in emerging markets.

It also said it plans to boost capital spending by 1 trillion yen in the next three years, up from 800 billion yen from its previous 3-year programme.

The company said in March it was conducting a feasibility study on building a steel sheet plant in Vietnam. . It is also planning to jointly construct a mill in Bengal with its Indian affiliate JSW. ($1 = 81.54 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

