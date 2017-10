TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - JFE Holdings Inc said on Thursday that it plans to buy all shares in JFE Shoji Trade Corp that it does not already own through a share swap to streamline its steel production supply chain.

Each JFE Shoji Trade share will be worth 0.268 shares in JFE Holdings when the share swap takes place on October 1, the two firms said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)