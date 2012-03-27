JFE Steel says to consider building steel sheet plant in Vietnam

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - JFE Steel said on Tuesday that it will conduct a feasibility study on building a steel sheet plant in Vietnam, with its decision depending partly on whether it gets a major share in a blast furnace project led by Taiwan steel makers Yieh Phui Enterprise Co and Yieh United Steel Corp.

JFE Steel, a unit of JFE Holdings, said it was considering building a plant with steel sheet production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes that could go onstream in 2016. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)