Brazil's J&F considers buying GPA, Natura - column
February 15, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's J&F considers buying GPA, Natura - column

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - J&F Investimentos SA, the holding company that controls the world’s largest meatpacker JBS SA, may buy Brazil’s largest retailer GPA SA and cosmetics company Natura, according to a column in O Globo newspaper.

O Globo’s Lauro Jardim, without citing a source, said that J&F CEO Joesley Batista remained hungry for acquisitions three months after J&F bought a controlling stake in Alpargatas SA , the maker of the popular Havaianas flip-flops.

J&F did not immediately respond to request for comment on Monday. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
