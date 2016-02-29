FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jupiter Fund Management posts FY pretax profit of 164.6 mln stg
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 29, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Jupiter Fund Management posts FY pretax profit of 164.6 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management Plc

* Says strong investment performance, with 68 percent of mutual fund aum above median over three years.

* Says continued organic flow growth from our core mutual fund franchise, with net mutual fund inflows of 2.1 billion pounds.

* Says underlying earnings per share increased by 11 percent to 29.2 pence.

* Says total dividends per share of 25.5 pence, an increase of 29 percent. Excluding return of private client proceeds in 2014.

* Says with net mutual fund inflows of 2.1 billion pounds.

* Says profit before tax (£m) 164.6 million pounds.

* Says overall assets under management increasing by 12 percent to 35.7 billion pounds.

* Says in 2016, we will continue along path of deliberate diversification via primarily organic growth. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.