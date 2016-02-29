FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jupiter posts full-year profit beat, dividend up 29 pct
February 29, 2016 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

Jupiter posts full-year profit beat, dividend up 29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management on Monday posted a forecast-beating 2.9 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, boosted by an increase in the fees earned from its funds.

Jupiter reported pretax profit of 164.4 million pounds in the year to end-December, up from 160 million pounds in the previous year and against a 161.4 million pound company supplied consensus forecast.

Revenues were up 9 percent to 329.5 million pounds after a 5.5 percent rise in the management fee it charges for administering each client’s funds, boosted by rising assets under management and market gains in the first half of the year.

The firm also saw a sharp jump in the performance fees accrued through outperformance, largely as a result of “excellent performance” in a single fund, it said in a statement.

As a result, the firm posted a 29 percent increase in its dividend per share to 25.5 pence. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
