January 14, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Jupiter sees net inflows of 496 mln stg in December quarter

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British fund firm Jupiter Fund Management said on Thursday it had taken in a net 496 million pounds ($714.74 million) in investor cash over the three months to end-December.

Net mutual fund inflows over the year were 2.1 billion pounds and total assets under management at year-end were 35.7 billion pounds, it said in a statement.

Going forward, Jupiter said it sees potential for further growth in its chosen markets and would look to do so organically. ($1 = 0.6940 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

