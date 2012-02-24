Japan's J. Front to buy 33 pct of Parco for Y30 bln -sources

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Japanese department store chain J. Front Retailing Co Ltd plans to buy about a 33 percent stake in Parco Co Ltd from its largest shareholder, Mori Trust, for 30 billion yen ($374 million), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

J. Front, which runs Daimaru and Matsuzakaya department stores, will make an announcement on the deal on Friday afternoon, the sources said. ($1 = 80.1950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)