FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's J. Front to buy 33 pct of Parco for Y30 bln -sources
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 24, 2012 / 12:21 AM / 6 years ago

Japan's J. Front to buy 33 pct of Parco for Y30 bln -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Japanese department store chain J. Front Retailing Co Ltd plans to buy about a 33 percent stake in Parco Co Ltd from its largest shareholder, Mori Trust, for 30 billion yen ($374 million), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

J. Front, which runs Daimaru and Matsuzakaya department stores, will make an announcement on the deal on Friday afternoon, the sources said. ($1 = 80.1950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.