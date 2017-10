Feb 24 (Reuters) - Japanese department store J.Front Retailing Co said on Tuesday it will buy a 33.2 percent stake in boutique shopping mall operator Parco Co for 30 billion yen ($374 million), from its largest shareholder, Mori Trust Co, an unlisted real estate developer. ($1 = 80.1950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)