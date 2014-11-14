BRIEF-Philippines JG Summit 9-mth net income rises 88 pct y/y

MANILA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - JG Summit Holdings Inc :

* Says nine-month net income 15.9 billion pesos ($354.99 million) versus 8.4 billion pesos a year ago

* Says core earnings that exclude foreign exchange, mark-to-market and extraordinary items rose 37 pct to 15 billion pesos

* Says consolidated revenue up 19.3 pct at 132.7 billion pesos, given strong performance of property, food and airline units Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1wv1Q9i) Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 44.7900 Philippine peso)