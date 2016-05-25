FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JG Summit founder plans up to $220 mln selldown in company shares-IFR
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 25, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

JG Summit founder plans up to $220 mln selldown in company shares-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 25 (Reuters) - JG Summit Holdings Inc’s founder John Gokongwei Jr plans to sell up to $220 million worth of shares in the Philippine company, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

Gokongwei is offering 120 million shares at an indicative price range of 82.10 pesos ($1.75) to 85.75 pesos, equivalent to a discount of up to 10 percent to Wednesday’s close of 91.20 pesos, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

JG Summit didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the selldown.

UBS is acting as sole bookrunner on the deal. ($1 = 46.7960 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

