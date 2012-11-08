Japan 40-year JGB auction highest yield 2.115 pct

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - An auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds on Thursday produced a highest accepted yield of 2.115 percent, with 97.8666 percent of the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said. Details were as follows: Highest accepted yield 2.115 pct Issue price 96.94 Coupon rate 2.0 pct Bids accepted at highest yield 97.8666 pct Total bids 1.525700 trillion yen Accepted bids 399.600 billion yen Issue date Nov. 12, 2012 Maturity date March 20, 2052 For more information on Japanese government bond auction history, click on