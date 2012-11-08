FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan 40-year JGB auction highest yield 2.115 pct
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 4:00 AM / in 5 years

Japan 40-year JGB auction highest yield 2.115 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - An auction of 40-year Japanese
government bonds on Thursday produced a highest accepted yield
of 2.115 percent, with 97.8666 percent of the bids accepted at
that yield, the Ministry of  Finance said.
    
    Details were as follows:
 Highest accepted yield           2.115 pct
 Issue price                      96.94
 Coupon rate                      2.0 pct
 Bids accepted at highest yield   97.8666 pct
 Total bids                       1.525700 trillion yen
 Accepted bids                    399.600 billion yen
 Issue date                       Nov. 12, 2012
 Maturity date                    March 20, 2052
 
    For more information on Japanese government bond auction 
history, click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.