FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines JG SUMMIT launches $201-$206 mln share placement-IFR
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 25, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Philippines JG SUMMIT launches $201-$206 mln share placement-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Philippines JG summit has launched a $201-$206 milllion share placement with an option that could take the deal size to as much as $308 million, IFR reported on Monday.

JG Summit is offering 220 million treasury and top-up shares at a pricing range of 40 to 41 pesos per share, IFR said.

Top-up shares allow existing shareholder to get new shares from the company at the same price later to replace them.

There is an option to increase the deal size by another 110 million shares, raising the offer to 13.5 billion Philippine peso.

CLSA AND UBS are joint book runners, IFR reported.

$1 = 43.8650 Philippine pesos Reporting by S Anuradha; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.