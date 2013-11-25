Philippines JG SUMMIT launches $201-$206 mln share placement-IFR

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Philippines JG summit has launched a $201-$206 milllion share placement with an option that could take the deal size to as much as $308 million, IFR reported on Monday.

JG Summit is offering 220 million treasury and top-up shares at a pricing range of 40 to 41 pesos per share, IFR said.

Top-up shares allow existing shareholder to get new shares from the company at the same price later to replace them.

There is an option to increase the deal size by another 110 million shares, raising the offer to 13.5 billion Philippine peso.

CLSA AND UBS are joint book runners, IFR reported.