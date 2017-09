Jan 28 (Reuters) - China Jialing Industrial Co Ltd

* Says swings to loss on lower motorcycle production and sales, losses on exchange rate fluctuations

* Says expects 2013 net loss at 240-247 million yuan ($39.7-$40.8 million) versus net profit of 14.75 million yuan previous year

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dek46v

