BRIEF-Anhui Jianghuai Auto plans private placement to help fund JAC Group acquisition

July 10 (Reuters) - Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd

* Says plans to merge JAC Group valued at 6.4 billion yuan ($1.03 billion) via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 596 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on July 11

* Anhui Ankai Automobile says shares to resume trading on July 11 after announcement of Jianghuai Auto’s plan to acquire its controlling shareholder JAC Group

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qmYaVp; bit.ly/1k8EJvL; bit.ly/1k8EJvL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2023 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)