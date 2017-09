June 13 (Reuters) - Jiang Su Tongding Optic-electronic Co Ltd

* Says wins bid for fiber optic cable procurement contracts worth about 820 million yuan ($132.07 million) with China Mobile Communications

($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)