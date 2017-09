SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - China should prevent excess imports of copper to offset output cuts by domestic smelters, a senior executive at Jiangxi Copper said on Thursday.

Wu Yuneng, vice-president of China’s top producer of the metal, also told a conference in Shanghai that banks should not lend to inefficient companies suffering overcapacity. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Brenda Goh; Editing by Ed Davies)