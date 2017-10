BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - The parent of Jiangxi Copper Company Limited , China’s top copper producer, expects to produce 1.2 million tonnes of copper in 2012, said the listed arm’s chairman on Monday.

Chairman Li Yihuang made the comment to reporters on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress, China’s parliament, which opened on Monday. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Don Durfee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)