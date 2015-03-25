Jiangxi Copper net profit falls for 3rd year, sees weak prices

HONG KONG, March 25 (Reuters) - Jiangxi Copper , China’s top producer of the metal, posted a 20 percent drop in net profit for 2014, a third consecutive annual decline due to weak metal prices, and forecast a tough outlook for base metals due to overcapacity.

The company expects copper prices to stay weak, pressured by a buoyant U.S. dollar as the Federal Reserve moves towards tightening monetary policy.

Net profit fell to 2.8 billion yuan ($450.8 million) last year from 3.6 billion yuan in 2013, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange on Wednesday.

“As new capacity keeps coming onstream, oversupply in copper concentrate will aggravate. Metals markets are hardly optimistic,” China’s biggest integrated copper producer said.

London copper prices have fallen 2 percent since the beginning of this year after dropping by 14 percent in 2014. LME three-month copper was last quoted at $6,100 per tonne, down from $6,145 when it ended the previous session.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to end at 43,680 yuan ($7,032) a tonne.

Jiangxi Copper’s results came after Hong Kong and China markets closed. Its Hong Kong shares closed down 0.2 percent, lagging the main Hang Seng Index’s 0.5 percent rise.

In Shanghai, the stock dropped 2.7 percent, underperforming the composite index’s 0.8 percent fall.