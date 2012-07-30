Jiangxi Copper plans to expand smelting capacity

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - The parent of China’s top copper producer, Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd , said on Monday it plans to invest in an 8 billion yuan ($1.25 billion) project to build smelting and refining capacity in Zhejiang province.

China is the world’s top copper consumer and a number of companies have been jockeying to boost their smelting capacity.

Jiangxi Copper Corporation had signed a letter of intent on the investment in the east coast province although it had not decided its share, spokesman Pan Qifang said.

The project, operated by Zhejiang Heding Copper, aims to build operations with a smelting capacity of 200,000 tonnes year and able to produce 370,000 tonnes of refined copper cathode.

The other partner is Fuchunjiang Smelting.

“We are going to invest in the project because we want to maintain market shares in China,” Pan said, adding that the operations would be located in one of China’s main copper consuming areas.

Jiangxi Copper plans to run full production and produce 1.09 million tonnes of refined copper cathode this year, up 16 percent from 940,000 tonnes last year.

Further expansion is also in the works.

Jiangxi Copper Corporation and Yantai Penghui Copper Industry are preparing to build a 300,000 tonne-a-year copper smelter in northeastern Shandong province, a source familiar with the project said. The source declined to be identified because the project has not yet been approved by local authorities.

Jiangxi Copper also plans to open its 400,000 tonne-a-year capacity plant to produce semi-finished products in the southern province of Guangdong in August or September, Pan said.

The plant was originally scheduled to start in May but has been delayed because of the rainy season. L4E8GV20L] ($1 = 6.3807 Chinese yuan)