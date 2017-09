HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China’s Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd and U.S. miner Freeport McMoRan have agreed to treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) of $92 per tonne and 9.2 cents per pound for copper concentrate shipments in 2014, up 31 percent from 2013 shipments, sources said on Monday.

Miners pay TC/RCs to smelters to convert concentrate into refined metal, with charges deducted from the sale price. The charges typically rise when supply increases.