China Jiangxi Copper delays product plant opening to H2

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - Jiangxi Copper Company Limited , China’s top producer of the metal, will delay until the second half of the year the start of its 400,000 tonne-a-year product plant in Guangdong, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The startup time is later than the previous scheduled month of May.

The startup means Jiangxi Copper will provide refined copper to the new plant to produce rods and wires in Zengcheng city in the southern province in the second half and cut its supply to the domestic market, spokesman Pan Qifang said.

Jiangxi Copper is one of main sources of refined copper in the world’s top consumer of the metal, with production rising 16 percent from last year to 1.09 million tonnes this year and the firm’s cut in selling could raise end-users’ demand for imports of refined metal.

“The startup will be delayed a bit because of the rainy season,” Pan told Reuters.

After the startup, Jiangxi Copper’s capacity of semi-finished copper products would double to nearly 900,000 tonnes a year, he added.

Jiangxi Copper and other Chinese smelters have exported refined copper to help ease tight global supplies and trim near-record stockpiles at home. The total volume of exports was estimated around 110,000 tonnes in May and June. (Reporting by Polly Yam;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)