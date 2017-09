Dec 9 (Reuters) - Jilin Guanghua Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Qinghai Mutual Jinyuan Cement Ltd with assets worth about 2.54 billion yuan ($417.65 million) by issuing shares

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pak35v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0817 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)