#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Stephen Mitchell to run Jupiter Global Managed Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Jupiter Investment Management Group Ltd said Stephen Mitchell, who joined the company in February as head of strategy for global equities, will manage the Jupiter Global Managed Fund from March 2.

The Global Managed Fund, launched in 1998, was previously managed by Simon Somerville as lead manager and John Chatfeild-Roberts as deputy manager.

The fund will continue to be run as a global portfolio, but with a greater emphasis on dividends, Jupiter said in a statement.

Under Mitchell’s management, the fund will hold fewer stocks for the longer term to seek to capitalize on sustained periods of structural growth, the company added.

Jupiter Investment Management Group owns Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Ltd and Jupiter Asset Management. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

