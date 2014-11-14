FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jimmy Choo says Merrill Lynch exercised over-allotment option
November 14, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Jimmy Choo says Merrill Lynch exercised over-allotment option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc :

* Exercise of the over-allotment option

* Over-Allotment shares will be sold at offer price of 140 pence per share

* Merrill Lynch International, as stabilising manager, has today exercised over-allotment option granted by JAB Luxury in respect of 9,640,345 ordinary shares

* Co did not participate in over-allotment option

* Including exercise of over-allotment option, total size of global offer was 110,564,019 ordinary shares, in total representing 28.4 pct of 389,737,588 ordinary shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

