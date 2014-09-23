Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo to float on London Stock Exchange

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - European luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo said on Tuesday that it would float on the London Stock Exchange, with an offer of existing shares from owner JAB Luxury.

Jimmy Choo had adjusted core profits (EBITDA) of 27.6 million pounds ($45.2 million)in the first half of 2014. The company will be targeting a minimum free float of at least 25 percent of share capital.

BoA Merrill Lynch is leading the deal. HSBC is acting as joint bookrunner and BHF-BANK is acting as co-lead manager.