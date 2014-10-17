FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jimmy Choo sets offer price at 140 pence a share
October 17, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Jimmy Choo sets offer price at 140 pence a share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo has set its London flotation price at 140 pence a share, the bottom of its indicative range, valuing the company at 545.6 million pounds ($877.2 million), the company said on Friday.

Following the listing of 25.9 percent of the company, owner JAB Luxury will have 70.2 percent of the issued share capital. JAB will receive gross proceeds of 141 million pounds.

Conditional dealings in the shares begins at 0700 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

$1 = 0.6220 British Pounds Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Susan thomas

