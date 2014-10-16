FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jimmy Choo set to price London IPO at 140 pence a share - source
October 16, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Jimmy Choo set to price London IPO at 140 pence a share - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo is expected to price its London stock market listing at 140 pence a share, the bottom of the price range, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The price gives the company an equity value of 546 million pounds ($874 million). The firm had initially set a price range of 140-180 pence a share before narrowing it to 140-160 pence earlier this week. Trading is due to begin on Friday.

1 US dollar = 0.6248 British pound Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Pravin Char

