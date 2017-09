LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Shares in luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo opened at 141 pence, up 0.7 percent on the offer price of 140 pence, after conditional trading began on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

Owner JAB Luxury had priced the offering of 25.9 percent of the business at the bottom of the original price range of 140-180 pence a share, valuing it at 545.6 million pounds ($877.4 million). (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Susan Thomas)