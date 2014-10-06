Jimmy Choo IPO pricing values firm at up to $1.1 bln

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Books have opened on luxury footwear company Jimmy Choo’s IPO-JIM.L planned stock market listing, with an initial price range of 140-180 pence a share, industry sources said on Monday.

The pricing would mean an equity value for the company of between 546 million pounds and 702 million pounds ($872.62 million to $1.12 billion), and an initial deal size of between 136 million pounds and 175 million pounds, they added. ($1 = 0.6257 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry and Simon Jessop; editing by Susan Thomas)