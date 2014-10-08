Jimmy Choo IPO books covered within price range - source

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Luxury shoe retailer Jimmy Choo’s IPO-JIM.L initial public share offering has attracted enough investors to take all the amount on offer, including the over-allotment option, within its price range, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The company is hoping to raise up to 175 million pounds ($281 million) in a London stock market listing, valuing the firm at up to $1.1 billion. ($1 = 0.6226 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Simon Jessop and Jane Baird)