4 months ago
Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo puts itself up for sale
April 24, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 4 months ago

Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo puts itself up for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.

The firm said it has discussed the strategic review process with its majority shareholder, JAB Luxury which has confirmed it is supportive of the process.

It said Britain's Takeover Panel has agreed that any talks with third parties may be conducted within the context of a “formal sale process” to enable conversations with parties interested in making a proposal to take place on a confidential basis.

Jimmy Choo said it is currently not in receipt of any approaches. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

