Jimmy Choo IPO announcement imminent -source
September 22, 2014 / 6:02 PM / 3 years ago

Jimmy Choo IPO announcement imminent -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo could announce its intention to list on the London stock exchange as early as Tuesday, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

The initial public offering (IPO), which could value Jimmy Choo at more than 700 million pounds ($1.14 billion), will seek to woo investors with annual sales growth of more than 10 percent on the back of aggressive expansion plans in Asia and elsewhere, another source close to the deal told Reuters last week. (ID:nL6N0RH5BF)

The company, however, is still working on resolving some last-minute issues, the first source said on condition of anonymity.

The British brand will aim to convince investors that Jimmy Choo offers an opportunity to gain exposure to the high-end shoe market, one of the fastest-growing sub-categories of the luxury goods industry.

European IPO issuance levels have quadrupled so far this year against 2013, with 177 companies raising $55.5 billion. London has proved a particularly attractive destination, accounting for $19.8 billion of the total.

Reporting By Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by David Goodman

