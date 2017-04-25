Jin Air says plans to list on S.Korean main bourse by year-end

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Jin Air, a South Korean budget airline, said on Tuesday it has picked Mirae Asset Daewoo to manage its initial public offering (IPO) and aims to complete the process by the end of the year.

The budget affiliate of South Korea's top carrier Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said in a statement that it will use the planned listing on South Korea's main bourse to improve its financial health, fund investment for sustainable growth and other purposes. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)