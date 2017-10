MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India’s Jindal Saw Ltd plans to raise 1 billion rupees through 8-year bonds at a yield-to-maturity of 10.5 percent, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed.

The secured bonds have 6- to 8-year separately tradable registered principal parts (STRPP) redeemable in 30 pct, 30 pct and 40 pct ratios.

The bond has a call option at the end of the third year. Yes Bank is the arranger to the issue. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)