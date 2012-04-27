FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Jindal Steel plans $1.9 bln capex in 2012/13
#Basic Materials
April 27, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

India's Jindal Steel plans $1.9 bln capex in 2012/13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - India’s Jindal Steel & Power Ltd plans to spend about 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) on capital expenditure in the fiscal year that started in April, Sushil Maroo, group chief financial officer, said on a conference call.

Jindal, which operates a 4.5 million tonnes a year steel plant at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh state, is adding capacity in the central Indian state, as well as in neighbouring Odisha and Jharkhand states.

It is also setting up power plants with a capacity of 4,200 megawatts in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

$1 = 52.54 rupees Reporting by Prashant Mehra

