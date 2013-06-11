FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Jindal Steel says to cooperate with police on coal allocation case
June 11, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

India's Jindal Steel says to cooperate with police on coal allocation case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 11 (Reuters) - India’s Jindal Steel and Power Ltd said on Tuesday it was committed to fully cooperating with federal police, after the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against the company over coal block allocations.

“JSPL, as a law abiding company, is governed by a strong ethical code of conduct,” said Manu Kapoor, Jindal Steel’s head of external affairs. “This is an ongoing CBI investigation into coal block allocation. At this stage of investigation, JSPL is committed to fully cooperate with CBI.”

The CBI, India’s equivalent of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations, is investigating alleged irregularities in the awarding of coal mining rights potentially worth billions of dollars to private companies. (Reporting by Krishna Das; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

